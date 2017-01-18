Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 5:28 PM EST

NBC renews hit drama 'This Is Us' for 2 more seasons


PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- NBC's hit freshman drama "This Is Us" will be sticking around for at least a couple more years.

The network said Wednesday's that the show's success has earned it a two-season pickup, with at least 18 episodes per season.

The family drama is proving a success with the advertiser-favored young adult demographic and has drawn critical praise.

"This is Us," about the intersecting lives of a variety of characters, includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in its ensemble cast.

