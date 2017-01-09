Eagle Herald











Jan 9, 5:30 PM EST

'Twin Peaks' sequel to debut May 21 with two-hour episode


PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Showtime's "Twin Peaks" sequel will debut in May with a two-hour episode.

Showtime Networks chief executive David Nevins said Monday that the series will be a total of 18 hours.

After the show's May 21 debut on Showtime, subscribers to the premium cable channel will be able to see the third and fourth hours on Showtime's streaming and on-demand platforms, Nevins said.

The new "Twin Peaks" reunites original series creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost with cast members including Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee.

Lynch directed all the episodes, and the show represents his pure vision, Nevins said.

The original 1990-91 ABC series was set in an offbeat Northwestern town and eerily posed the question, "Who killed Laura Palmer?" It had a small but devoted following.

