PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Writer Dustin Lance Black says his upcoming TV miniseries about the gay rights movement is for everyone, up to and including the incoming president.

Black told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that he thinks there are Donald Trump supporters who will love the drama, "When We Rise." He added that Trump himself might like it if he watches.

"When We Rise," airing Feb. 27 to March 2 on ABC, recounts the LGBT civil rights movement and those involved from the mid-20th century to today. The cast includes Guy Pearce, Rachel Griffiths and Mary-Louise Parker.

Black said the miniseries already has come under online attack from those in the alt-right movement, but said "the show is not a war" and isn't against anyone.

