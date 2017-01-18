Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 1:58 PM EST

'Will & Grace' 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season

AP Photo
AP Photo/REED SAXON

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Will & Grace' 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season

New 'Star Trek' delayed again? Either way, James Frain joins

'Orange is the New Black' actress denies quitting show

Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservative leadership in Canada

Andy Cohen's near-clash: Joan Rivers, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- "Will & Grace" is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.

Discussions about reviving "Will & Grace" began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.

"Will & Grace" aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.

---

Online: https://youtu.be/wDe934lJlqY

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.