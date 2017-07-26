Eagle Herald











Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Larry David says the man he plays on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and President Donald Trump have nothing in common.

David was promoting a new season of the HBO comedy at a TV critics' meeting Wednesday when a reporter compared his blunt-spoken TV character, also named Larry David, and the president. The reporter said they both do things they shouldn't.

David's reply: He doesn't consider himself a jerk - but he used an expletive.

Jeff Garlin, who co-stars on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," chimed in. Garlin said that the president isn't funny and David is.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning after a long absence. It last aired in 2011. The 10-episode, ninth season debuts Oct. 1 on HBO.

Besides Garlin, returning cast members include Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove.

