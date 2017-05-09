Eagle Herald











May 9, 1:45 PM EDT

Simone Biles on 'Dancing': Smiling doesn't win gold medals

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Simone Biles finds smiling overrated.

The Olympic champion gymnast stood tight-lipped while receiving feedback from judge Carrie Ann Inaba following her performance on Monday night's edition of "Dancing with the Stars." Inaba mentioned that Biles did a better job showing emotion and said she "danced like a metronome" because her movements were "on the beat."

When host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she didn't smile while hearing some of the praise from Inaba, Biles grinned and said, "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals."

Biles' response drew a surprised reaction from the audience.

Biles is one of four contestants who remain in the competition.

She's looking to win a second straight Mirrorball Trophy for a Team USA gymnast. Biles' teammate Laurie Hernandez won it last season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.