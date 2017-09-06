NEW YORK (AP) -- Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens, and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Other cast members on the ABC reality competition include "Malcolm in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz, professional wrestler Nikki Bella and "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott.

The Lacheys are partnering with married dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy (MAKS' shmehr-KAWF'-skee).

The NFL's Owens and the NBA's Fisher are looking to follow in the footsteps of another pro athlete, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who took home the show's Mirrorball Trophy last season.

The 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Sept. 18.