LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Team USA will not repeat as "Dancing with the Stars" champions after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated from the reality competition despite perfect scores for her two dances during Monday night's performance.

Judges were visibly shocked following host Tom Bergeron's announcement that Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber finished last in fan voting.

Biles was gracious afterward, saying she learned a lot about herself and planned to return for next week's finale.

She was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the Mirrorball Trophy last season.

Biles' elimination leaves former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei in the running for the crown at the finale.