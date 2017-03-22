Eagle Herald











CBS and 'Young and Restless' lead with Daytime Emmy nods


NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS led with 70 nominations overall while its daytime drama "The Young and the Restless" led with 25 nods when nominations were announced Wednesday for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy awards.

TV's remaining trio of soap operas, "General Hospital" (23 nominations), "The Bold and the Beautiful" (23 nominations) and "Days of Our Lives" (22 nominations) were the other series with the most potential trophies.

"The Young and the Restless" joined CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful," NBC's "Days of Our Lives" and ABC's "General Hospital" among nominees for best soap opera.

Best actress nominees for daytime drama were Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright of "General Hospital," Gina Tognoni and Jess Walton of "The Young and the Restless," and Heather Tom of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Best-actor nominees for a soap were Peter Bergman and Kristoff St. John of "The Young and the Restless," Scott Clifton of "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Billy Flynn and Vincent Irizarry of "Days of Our Lives."

Nominees for supporting actress are Anna Maria Horsford of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Stacy Haiduk and Kelly Sullivan of "The Young and the Restless," Finola Hughes of "General Hospital" and Kate Mansi of "Days of Our Lives."

Supporting actor nominees are Chad Duell and Jeffrey Vincent Parise of "General Hospital," John Aniston and James Reynolds of "Days of Our Lives" and Steve Burton of "The Young and the Restless."

Nominees for best game show were "Celebrity Name Game" (syndicated), "Family Feud" (syndicated), "Jeopardy!" (syndicated), "Let's Make a Deal" (CBS) and "The Price is Right" (CBS).

Nominees for best informative talk show were "The Chew" (ABC), "The Dr. Oz Show" (syndicated), "Steve Harvey" (syndicated), "Larry King Now" (Ora TV) and "The Kitchen" (Food Network).

Nominees for best entertainment talk show were "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (syndicated), "The Talk" (CBS), "The View" (ABC), "Maury" (NBC) and "Live with Kelly" (syndicated).

The awards ceremony will air April 30 from Pasadena, California.

