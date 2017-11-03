Eagle Herald











Nov 3, 4:08 PM EDT

Dick Cavett donates talk-show series to Library of Congress


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dick Cavett is donating more than 2,000 episodes of his TV talk show to the Library of Congress.

The donation announced Friday by the library includes episodes of "The Dick Cavett Show" from his 35 years as host during the 1960s to 1980s.

Among the guests featured: Muhammad Ali, Orson Welles, Jimi Hendrix, Groucho Marx and Janis Joplin.

Other episodes include a confrontation between writers Gore Vidal and Norman Mailer and a 1971 interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in which they discuss their relationship and the Beatles.

In a statement, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said that Cavett turned interviewing into an "art form," and the host said he's thrilled that his collection will be housed in the library.

