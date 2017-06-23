Eagle Herald











Freshman series 'Downward Dog' canceled by ABC

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The producer of ABC's freshman series "Downward Dog" says the comedy has been canceled after eight episodes.

Executive producer Jimmy Miller said the show will air its last two episodes on ABC Tuesday.

Miller said Friday that ABC wanted to keep "Downward Dog" on its schedule but that the finances couldn't be worked out.

The network didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The show's producer said he hopes a new home may be found for it.

"Downward Dog" stars Allison Tolman as the owner of Martin the dog, who talks directly to viewers about his feelings. Series co-creator Samm Hodges is the voice of Martin.

Tolman was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for her role on the FX series "Fargo."

