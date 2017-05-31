Eagle Herald











May 31, 8:54 AM EDT

Melissa Leo: seriously great in a drama about scoring laughs

By FRAZIER MOORE
AP Television Writer

Melissa Leo: seriously great in a drama about scoring laughs

NEW YORK (AP) -- Melissa Leo is a woman without vanity whether onscreen or off.

For example, she doesn't wear makeup, unless it's for the job.

The Oscar-winning actress says her interest in her own image is all about transforming it for each new character. She calls herself "a very uncomfortable human being who's learned to socialize, to a degree, mostly through my work."

Leo is now starring as Goldie, the owner of a 1970s-era Los Angeles comedy club, in the Showtime drama series "I'm Dying Up Here." It premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.

