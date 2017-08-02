BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Money! Power! Glamour! Catfights! The CW's reboot of "Dynasty" will have much in common with the classic 1980s original.

But the new "Dynasty" aims to "kick it up a notch," says Elizabeth Gillies, who plays Fallon Carrington, daughter of wealthy industrialist Blake Carrington, on the show. Pamela Sue Martin played her in the original series.

Gillies told TV critics Wednesday that her character is "as feisty as ever" and that she loves Fallon's strength.

She played a strong woman on FX's "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll." But on that show, her character was rough around the edges, while Fallon is refined.

Gillies noted that "Fallon doesn't want to be a rock star. She wants to be CEO."

That means trading in "crop tops and lace bras for Gucci and Christian Louboutins," Gillies said.

"Dynasty" premieres Oct. 11.