Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 1:19 PM EDT

Michael Che, Colin Jost of "SNL" to host Emmy Awards


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Michael Che, Colin Jost of "SNL" to host Emmy Awards

The Latest: Oswalt: 'Great news' on arrest of suspect

Venues reject Cynthia Nixon campaign event. She blames Cuomo

MSNBC's Reid says homophobic posts were result of hack

'Fixer Upper' star debuts cookbook, talks post-show plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC says that Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" will co-host this year's Emmy Awards.

Che and Jost anchor the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live" and are head writers on the long-running sketch show.

The Emmy ceremony rotates from the major broadcast networks, allowing them to use the host's job to highlight a show or performers. "SNL" has enjoyed a ratings resurgence with its sharp-edged jabs at President Donald Trump and his administration.

Alumni of the late-night show have hosted the Emmys, including Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. But the last current "SNL" cast member to serve as host was Eddie Murphy in 1983.

The 70th prime-time Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.