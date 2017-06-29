Eagle Herald











Jun 29, 7:15 PM EDT

Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to announce Emmy nods


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to announce Emmy nods

The Latest: Fox is giving Trump tweets a tough look

Trump gets it from all sides for trash-talking MSNBC hosts

Greta Van Susteren out as MSNBC host

Corinne Olympios says 'Bachelor in Paradise' probe over

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore are set to announce nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards.

The nominations will be released July 13 at the TV academy's headquarters in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Emmys.com.

In announcing the presenters Thursday, TV academy CEO Hayma Washington said the television industry has never been more inventive.

Last year, the top Emmy winners included "Game of Thrones" and "Veep," which stars Chlumsky and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Moore previously starred on "Criminal Minds" and has a new series, "S.W.A.T.," which is scheduled to debut later this year.

This year's ceremony will air Sept. 17 on CBS with Stephen Colbert as host.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.