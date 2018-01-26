Eagle Herald











Jan 26, 7:30 PM EST

ESPN's Jemele Hill leaving her job at 'Sportscenter'


NEW YORK (AP) -- ESPN says outspoken "Sportscenter" anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company website and do occasional on-air commentary.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist."

Hill says Friday she asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show because of a "strong desire to return to reporting, writing and commentary."

She is going to work for The Undefeated, ESPN's website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture. She also says she will be involved in some things that she can't announce at this point.

ESPN says her "Sportscenter" co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

