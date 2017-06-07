Eagle Herald











Jun 7, 4:21 PM EDT

Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly didn't know her stuff with Putin

Republican Trump ally loses after vulgar video surfaces

'Mom' star Janney visits, donates to Planned Parenthood

What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Country duo Florida Georgia Line and R&B artist Jason Derulo have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."

A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night," a remix of Williams' single "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo will also join Williams in the opening video broadcast, which features weekly team-specific lyrics and visuals based on the 2017 NFL season.

ESPN on Monday announced Williams' return. It dropped him in 2011 after he compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.