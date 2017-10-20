Eagle Herald











Oct 20, 7:21 AM EDT

E! cancels Joan Rivers' 'Fashion Police' after 22-year run


Interactives
Five trends, four cities
Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
E! cancels Joan Rivers' 'Fashion Police' after 22-year run

'Property Wars' star pleads guilty to ID theft in Phoenix

Sen. John McCain to visit daughter on 'The View'

'Breaking Bad' actors will host fundraiser for Puerto Rico

Russian opposition divided over TV host's presidential bid
Arrest-related deaths by state
Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace
Latest News
E! cancels Joan Rivers' 'Fashion Police' after 22-year run

Gucci goes fur-free in move praised as a game-changer
Multimedia
Map of police
gun deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- E!'s long-running series, "Fashion Police," will come to an end next month with a special finale featuring its late host and co-creator Joan Rivers.

The series began in 1995 and became a staple on the red carpet at major awards shows with Rivers commentating on celebrity looks. It continued after Rivers' 2014 death with her daughter, Melissa, as a co-host.

The network says "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will look back at memorable moments from the show's 22-year run and include surprise celebrity guests. Footage from an unaired 80's themed episode featuring Joan Rivers will also be shown.

"Fashion Police: The Farewell" airs on Nov. 27.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.