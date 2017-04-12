Eagle Herald











MTV to revive 'Fear Factor' stunt competition series May 30


MTV to revive 'Fear Factor' stunt competition series May 30

NEW YORK (AP) -- Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series "Fear Factor."

Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday.

The new "Fear Factor" promises to "hit on youth tension points" with challenges like "Roach-ella," ''Trap Queen" and personal cellphone rescues at heights of over 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams - whether siblings, roommates or best friends - to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises that contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

"Fear Factor" originally aired on NBC from 2001-06.

