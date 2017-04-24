Eagle Herald











Apr 24, 8:08 PM EDT

HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' to return with divorcing co-hosts


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Ex-reality TV star arrested in Phoenix for car theft, drugs

Sex, lies and physics: 'Genius' drama is Einstein tell-all

HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' to return with divorcing co-hosts

Lawsuit claims ex-Fox News host was harassed online by Fox

O'Reilly surprised by Fox exit, says truth will come out

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The divorcing co-hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" are returning to the show for a seventh season.

HGTV announced late Monday that Tarek and Christina El Moussa will be back on the show for a 20-episode run beginning in December.

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina El Moussa in January. They have two children together.

The couple announced their separation last year.

"Flip or Flop" follows the El Moussas as they buy, renovate and sell Southern California properties. HGTV says the popularity of the show has inspired a franchise that will follow house-flippers in other cities.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.