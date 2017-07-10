Eagle Herald











Jul 10, 12:56 PM EDT

Ex-White House spokesman Fleischer a Fox News contributor

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News Channel has signed former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer to a contributor role.

The network announced Monday that Fleischer will provide "strategic communications and political analysis" for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fleischer served as White House press secretary to former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003. He was senior communications adviser and spokesman for Bush's presidential campaign beginning in 1999.

Currently he is the president of Ari Fleischer Communications and Ari Fleischer Sports Communications, offering advice and communications training to sports organizations, athletes and corporations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.