Bill O'Reilly taking a break amid sponsor backlash


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bill O'Reilly told viewers he's going on vacation, saying everyone needs a little "R&R."

O'Reilly's announcement on his Fox News Channel show Tuesday came amid sponsor defections over a report of harassment allegations made against him.

O'Reilly said he usually takes a break this time and that his travel plans were made last year.

He recommended that everyone take two trips a year, saying everyone deserves a break.

