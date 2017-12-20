Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 20

Unlike others at Fox, Cavuto uninterested in Trump interview


NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News is President Donald Trump's favorite venue for interviews. But one of its most prominent anchors, Neil Cavuto, says to count him out as a presidential interrogator.

Cavuto doesn't think it's worth the time, and worries that he'd spend too much time during an interview trying to correct presidential misstatements.

The stance makes him unusual at Fox. The 20 interviews Trump has given to the network are by far the most of any news organization. Mostly he's concentrated on the network's opinion hosts, and journalists like Bret Baier and Chris Wallace have openly campaigned for interviews to no avail.

