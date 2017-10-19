Eagle Herald











Oct 19, 10:58 AM EDT

Fox's Wallace doesn't like colleagues echoing press attacks


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Mayim Bialik 'truly sorry' for opinion piece on Weinstein

Fox's Wallace doesn't like colleagues echoing press attacks

Russian opposition divided over TV host's presidential bid

Hotel guard describes getting shot before Las Vegas massacre

Family of late 'Crocodile Hunter' back at Animal Planet

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sunday host Chris Wallace generally lives in peaceful co-existence with Fox News Channel's opinion folks, except when he hears some of them echo President Donald Trump's criticism of the news media.

That bothers him. He doesn't mind when the prime-time hosts support Trump or attack Democrats. But when they amplify the president's war on so-called fake news, Wallace says that also reflects on what some of their colleagues are doing.

He won't talk about individuals. Sean Hannity is one of the president's biggest supporters at Fox who repeatedly derides the "destroy Trump media."

Wallace just turned 70 and signed a contract extension to continue as "Fox News Sunday" host. He believes he's coming into his own as a journalist.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.