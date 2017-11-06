NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News Channel says it won't air any more ads from a wealthy Democratic donor advocating President Donald Trump's impeachment due its viewers' strong negative reaction.

One negative reaction was from Trump himself, who tweeted that donor Tom Steyer was "wacky and totally unhinged."

The ad, which features Steyer asking viewers to sign a petition supporting Trump's impeachment, has run on several television stations and was aired three times during the Fox morning show, "Fox & Friends." Trump is known to watch that show regularly.

Steyer had bought time for seven more ads on Fox, but the network said it would not run them.