Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 11, 3:23 PM EDT

Fox corrects story suggesting Comey released 'top' secrets.


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fox corrects story suggesting Comey released 'top' secrets.

Question raised about timeline of Amelia Earhart documentary

Jenkins to adapt James Baldwin for 'Moonlight' follow-up

Get enthusiastic for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning Oct. 1

Winter is always coming for economy on 'Game of Thrones'

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News Channel has corrected its story suggesting that former FBI Director James Comey publicly leaked classified material relating to his conversations with President Donald Trump.

A supportive Trump had retweeted the story after its original airing on Monday.

Fox said the program had been mistaken in suggesting that memos written by Comey and provided to congressional investigators contained "top secret" information. Instead, the material had a lower-level security classification.

The correction, however, left murky the question of whether Comey released any classified information to the public. Comey insists he did not.

It was unclear whether anyone involved in the story on "Fox & Friends" morning show on Monday was disciplined. Fox had described the information as a bombshell that accused Comey of "putting our national security at risk."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.