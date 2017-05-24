Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 24, 5:07 PM EDT

Hannity says liberal fascists after sponsors; 1 is leaving

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sean Hannity says a media watchdog is guilty of "liberal fascism" for targeting advertisers on his Fox News Channel show. One company announced Wednesday that it would no longer advertise there.

The Chicago-based Cars.com said it had been watching Hannity's show closely and decided to suspend its backing.

Hannity went on the attack against the organization Media Matters for America, which a day earlier had published a list of companies that had run commercials on his show this month. Advertising boycotts are a potent weapon in the media world, although Media Matters says it is not actively fomenting a boycott.

With attention drawn to him, Hannity reached a big audience of 2.5 million people on Tuesday - about 50 percent more than he had last year on the same date.

