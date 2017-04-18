Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 18, 12:48 PM EDT

Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Television Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Movie and TV star Kevin Spacey to host the Tony Awards show

Walter Cronkite journalism award going to Woodruff, Ifill

Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

'The Nightingale' author sets next novel in Alaska

GLAAD to honor Debra Messing at annual awards ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) -- Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his show's viewership declined by 26 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

O'Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel's parent company looks into a woman's accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show's advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren't as interested in "The O'Reilly Factor" without O'Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16 percent from O'Reilly's performance a week earlier. The 2.32 million who watched Gutfeld on Friday was down 39 percent from the previous Friday.

O'Reilly's viewership spiked in the days following an April 2 New York Times report on the harassment allegations. In the week that followed, viewership increased to an average of 3.71 million, up 12 percent from the week before the report and 28 percent over the same week in 2016.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.