NEW YORK (AP) -- Over the years, "The O'Reilly Factor" was a forum for heated exchanges led by host Bill O'Reilly and, appearing elsewhere on Fox News Channel, he was often ready with a barbed remark. Here are a few examples:

- 2003: Jeremy Glick, the son of a Port Authority worker killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, proposed that CIA support of anti-Soviet Afghan fighters in the late 1970s and 1980s had provided the training for what would later emerge as the organization responsible for the terrorist attacks. O'Reilly roared that Glick had dishonored the memory of his father, repeatedly ordered him to "shut up!" and finally cut Glick's microphone "out of respect" for Glick's father.

- 2007: Jesse Lange, a 16-year-old student from Boulder, Colorado, was criticized by O'Reilly for defending his high school's sex and drug education conference. O'Reilly misquoted a conference speaker in arguing that the speaker had condoned drug use, but Lange, citing a conference transcript, fired back with the actual quote. "I know what you pinheads do," O'Reilly told the student.

- 2009: Conservative pundit Ann Coulter joined O'Reilly on the occasion of Dr. George Tiller's murder. They saluted themselves on their respective condemnation of the Kansas abortion-rights advocate during his career, and O'Reilly let pass a Coulter wisecrack about Tiller's "terminating in the 203rd trimester."

- 2011: During a guest appearance. "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart tangled with O'Reilly over the rapper Common. O'Reilly argued that Common's alleged support of a cop killer should have made him unfit to be invited to perform at the White House. Stewart replied that other artists including Bob Dylan, Bono and Bruce Springsteen have written songs about people convicted of murder. "Why are you drawing the line at Common?" Stewart posed. "There is a selective outrage machine here at Fox that pettifogs only when it suits the narrative that suits them." Stewart then proposed something they could agree on that would benefit cops in a more than metaphorical way: "Let's us agree to promote a reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons .... It tries to get weapons that kill cops literally off the streets." O'Reilly was noncommittal.

- 2013: Fox News liberal voice Alan Colmes was branded "a liar" by O'Reilly during a discussion on President Barack Obama's budget policies. "Hold it! Hold it! Cause now I'm getting teed off with you," O'Reilly said, cutting off Colmes' attempts at a rebuttal. "You're lying," boomed O'Reilly a half-dozen times, his temper rising. "This is bull-blank!" (O'Reilly said he was sorry the following night.)

- March 2017: U.S. Representative Maxine Waters became the butt of an O'Reilly joke during his guest appearance on "Fox & Friends." After footage was shown of Waters criticizing citizens who support President Donald Trump, O'Reilly dismissed her remarks by laughing that he "didn't hear a word she said" because he was "looking at the James Brown wig," a reference to her hair. (He later apologized.)