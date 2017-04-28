Eagle Herald











Apr 28, 3:31 PM EDT

Fox News sets a new late-afternoon show

AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Nevada Supreme Court rules 'Las Vegas Law' can film in court

Fox News sets a new late-afternoon show

Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star

The stars shined for Mary Hart; now Daytime Emmys will too

'13 Reasons' sparks criticism of teen suicide depiction

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News Channel is replacing its late-afternoon program "The Five" with a panel show that looks similar.

Called "The Specialists," the show debuting Monday will feature five people talking about the issues of the day. Eric Bolling, who works on "The Five," is the best-known personality on the new program.

Besides Bolling, the show will feature Katherine Timpf and Eboni Williams, along with a rotating series of guest experts on topics of the day, Fox said Friday. Timpf and Williams are both relatively new to Fox, joining the network in 2015.

"The Five" moved to prime time after the firing of Bill O'Reilly.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.