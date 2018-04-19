Eagle Herald











Nat Geo says 'Frankenstein' author is its next 'Genius'


NEW YORK (AP) -- "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley is the National Geographic TV network's third genius.

The network announced Thursday that the 19th-century writer will be the next subject of what is becoming a franchise, a miniseries on a particular historical figure. The first series, featuring Albert Einstein, premiered last year. The second, profiling artist Pablo Picasso, starts Tuesday.

Shelley was a prolific writer in the early 1800s, with "Frankenstein" in particular still alive as a piece of literature. The Shelley series will air in 2019, most likely in the spring. The same creative team of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment will make it.

Shelley died of a brain tumor in 1851 at age 53.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/

