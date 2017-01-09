Eagle Herald











Jan 9, 2:58 PM EST

Golden Globes audience grew by 1.5 million over last year


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
CBS using 'Good Wife' spinoff to sell its streaming service

Golden Globes audience grew by 1.5 million over last year

Globes honored TV and movies, and often slammed Donald Trump

Simpson series, 'Atlanta,' and 'Night Manager' win Globes

Mariah Carey on New Year's Eve performance: 'They foiled me'
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Nielsen company says Sunday's Golden Globes show enjoyed a bump in its audience over last year's.

The awards broadcast, aired on NBC with Jimmy Fallon hosting, was seen by 20 million viewers. That's a boost of 1.5 million over the 18.5 million viewers who watched in January 2016. It represents an 8 percent surge year-to-year.

Last year's show, hosted by Ricky Gervais, dropped 800,000 viewers from 2015, although that Globes telecast faced tough competition from the final 15 minutes of an NFL game on Fox.

The 2014 telecast, co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, drew 20.9 million viewers to score as the most-watched Globes-fest in a decade.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.