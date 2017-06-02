Eagle Herald











Jun 2, 10:13 AM EDT

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit airing on Disney channels


NEW YORK (AP) -- Disney says its networks will air Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit on Sunday. The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, is aimed at helping victims of the recent attack in Manchester, England.

The full concert will air live at 2 p.m. EDT on Freeform, Disney's young adult cable network.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals telecast.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande's performance in the city. Twenty-two people died at that show.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.