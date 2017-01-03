Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 5:01 PM EST

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed on 'Hannity'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Reality TV's Omarosa hired for Trump's White House outreach

Veteran TV, stage director Jeffrey Hayden dies at 90

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed on 'Hannity'

Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC

Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-gay sermon

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sean Hannity interviews WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tonight on "Hannity."

During the hour, Assange insists the Russian government was not his source for the hacked emails he released from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

In the interview, Assange argues that the Obama administration has pushed the narrative of Russia meddling in the U.S. election to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump.

"Hannity" airs at 10 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.