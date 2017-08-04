NEW YORK (AP) -- A liberal advocacy group that targeted Glenn Beck and Bill O'Reilly for advertiser boycotts in the past now has its sights set on Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.

Media Matters for America said Friday it will begin asking Hannity's advertisers to shun him and ask thousands of its members to also contact companies. The group is setting up a stophannity.com website and plans to hire a plane to carry an anti-Hannity banner in the New York area. The group said Hannity has moved beyond merely showing a conservative viewpoint to being "state-aligned disinformation."

Hannity is President Donald Trump's fiercest and most prominent supporter. A similar effort against him last spring fizzled.

Fox had no immediate comment on the impending campaign.