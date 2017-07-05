Eagle Herald











Daniel Dae Kim: Contract dispute behind 'Hawaii Five-0' exit


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Daniel Dae Kim says his decision to leave "Hawaii Five-O" stemmed from a contract dispute.

In a Facebook post, the actor said he and CBS were unable to agree on contract terms, so he made the "difficult choice" to exit the series.

Kim said the "path to equality is rarely easy," without elaborating. A spokeswoman said he was traveling Wednesday and unavailable.

CBS didn't respond to a request for comment.

Kim played Chin Ho Kelly on the rebooted crime drama that will start its eighth year next season.

In his post, Kim said as an Asian-American actor he knows first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities, especially well-developed characters like Chin Ho.

He's looking at other acting projects, he said, and is producing ABC's upcoming series, "The Good Doctor."

