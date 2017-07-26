Eagle Herald











Jul 26, 7:40 PM EDT

HBO exec: Slave drama 'Confederate' announcement mishandled


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- An HBO executive says the channel erred in how it unveiled plans for a series envisioning modern Southern slavery.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said Wednesday that after the project drew fire, HBO realized that announcing it with a news release was wrong.

Instead, the cable channel should have given the series' producers the chance to explain why they wanted to do the project and put it in context.

Bloys asked that the drama be judged as a final product.

Titled "Confederate," the series will take place in an alternate timeline where the southern states have successfully withdrawn from the Union. The states have formed a nation in which legalized slavery has evolved into a modern institution.

"Confederate" is from "Game of Thrones" masterminds David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.