HBO biopic about Penn State's Joe Paterno premieres April 7


NEW YORK (AP) -- An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.

HBO tweeted the premiere date Friday, along with a trailer to the film directed by Barry Levinson.

HBO has said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky's 2011 arrest and died two months later at age 85.

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.

The three administrators were sentenced to jail. Former university President Graham Spanier is appealing his conviction.

