Eagle Herald











Oct 9, 1:57 PM EDT

'American Horror' tones down scene after Las Vegas shooting


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'American Horror' tones down scene after Las Vegas shooting

Trump hits back at late night shows critical of Republicans

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

'Robot Chicken' hatches a dead-on 'Walking Dead' spoof

Pamela Adlon found a niche in Hollywood on her own terms

NEW YORK (AP) -- FX network is making what it calls "substantial edits" to tone down the gun violence in a scene set to air during Tuesday's episode of "American Horror Story."

The network said Monday it would substitute the edited version of that opening sequence "in light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas."

The scene, filmed two months ago, portrays an occurrence of gun violence that, in the network's words, "has sadly become all too common in our country." FX said some viewers might have found it traumatic.

While only the edited version will air on the linear channel, FX said the unedited version will be available through its on-demand platforms.

Now in its seventh season, "American Horror Story" regularly lives up to its name with ghoulish and violent displays.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.