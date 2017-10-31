AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 31, 2:17 AM EDT

Netflix exploring 'House of Cards' spinoff amid Spacey flap


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Netflix exploring 'House of Cards' spinoff amid Spacey flap

NBC fires Mark Halperin after sexual harassment accusations

Official: Actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

O'Reilly sues ex-politician who dated one of his accusers
Audio Slideshow
One Couple's Story

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Netflix is exploring a "House of Cards" spinoff as the show's final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts for the spinoff, said Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the last for "House of Cards."

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

The final "House of Cards" episodes are in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.