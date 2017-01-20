Eagle Herald











Jan 20, 12:59 PM EST

On Inauguration Day, 'House of Cards' announces May return

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Nia Long, Idina Menzel celebrate women's bonds in 'Beaches'

On Inauguration Day, 'House of Cards' announces May return

Review: 'Slenderman' explores online craze, attempted murder

'NCIS: Los Angeles' star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

Nicole Richie is new kid on block in Tina Fey TV comedy
Audio Slideshow
One Couple's Story

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- "House of Cards" will return in May for a fifth season.

The show's Twitter account posted a video on Inauguration Day featuring an upside-down U.S. flag in front of the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with the date May 30. An upside-down flag is a signal of distress.

The show stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, first lady Claire Underwood.

The upcoming season will be the first under new co-showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese. Former showrunner Beau Willimon stepped away from the role after last season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.