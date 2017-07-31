Eagle Herald











Jenna Coleman: Casting a female 'Doctor Who' is 'genius'


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Jenna Coleman, a former "Doctor Who" companion, says casting a female as the lead of the long-running sci-fi series is "genius."

"Oh, I love it," the actress said Monday during a Television Critics Association panel about her Masterpiece series, "Victoria."

Earlier this month, Jodie Whittaker was announced as the 13th official incarnation of the galaxy-hopping Time Lord who travels in a time machine shaped like an old-fashioned British police telephone booth.

Coleman added that she thinks Whittaker is "brilliant and lovely" and she "can't wait to hear" Whittaker's voice as the character.

"It's very exciting times," she said.

On the BBC's "Doctor Who," the main character can regenerate into new bodies, allowing for endless recasting possibilities.

Coleman played a "Doctor Who" companion from 2012 to 2015.

