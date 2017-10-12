Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 7:32 PM EDT

Standout 'Jeopardy!' player's streak ends with narrow loss


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The winning streak of standout "Jeopardy!" contestant Austin Rogers is at an end.

Rogers, a New York City bartender, lost narrowly on Thursday's show after a 12-game winning streak.

A "Jeopardy!" spokeswoman said Rogers' $411,000 put him in fifth place in "Jeopardy!" all-time regular season winnings.

The new "Jeopardy!" champ is Scarlett Sims of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, who ended up with $51 more than Rogers - $33,201 to his $33,150.

While "Jeopardy!" contestants are reliably serious, Rogers reveled in goofy antics and wisecracks.

He'll be back on the show next month, competing in the two-week "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions that begins Nov. 6.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.