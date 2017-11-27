Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 7:19 PM EST

Jeremy Piven's freshman crime drama gets short season


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Jeremy Piven's freshman crime drama gets short season

CNN's Blitzer fights back against Trump's attack

'Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo tackles safe teen driving

'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay

'Glee' actress accused of domestic battery on husband

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jeremy Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.

All 13 episodes of "Wisdom of the Crowd" ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won't order more this season.

The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.

Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing.

A spokeswoman for the former "Entourage" star didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned lackluster ratings, and CBS didn't comment on why it wasn't ordering a full season or on the drama's future.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.