Eagle Herald











May 10, 3:55 PM EDT

NBC to air 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live next Easter Sunday


NBC is adding another live musical to its slate.

The network said Wednesday that it will air the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Easter Sunday 2018.

The musical's creators, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, are among the executive producers of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!"

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt says casting is just getting started. He says the goal is to use as many as recording artists as possible to give "proper voice" to the score.

"Jesus Christ Superstar," originally conceived as a concept album, opened on Broadway in 1971 with Ben Vereen.

NBC already has aired live productions of "The Sound of Music," ''Peter Pan," ''The Wiz" and "Hairspray." Up next for the network is "Bye Bye Birdie" in December, starring Jennifer Lopez.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.