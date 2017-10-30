Eagle Herald











Oct 30, 9:13 PM EDT

Family colds postpone heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's baby


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for his son's surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family's access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.