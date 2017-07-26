Eagle Herald











Jul 26, 7:37 PM EDT

Jon Stewart returning to HBO with standup special


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Jon Stewart is bringing his comedy to HBO.

The network announced Wednesday that Stewart will return to the network for his first stand-up special since 1996.

Stewart is also set to host the "Night of Too Many Stars" tribute in November benefiting Next for Autism, which will feature sketches, short film and standup comedy.

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said Stewart's two upcoming appearances are "part of a larger deal" the network has with the entertainer, but he did not elaborate.

The announcement came as part of the Television Critics Association's annual summer meeting.

