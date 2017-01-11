Eagle Herald











Jan 11, 10:58 AM EST

British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson


Multimedia
Timeline of Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray
Jackson funeral coverage
Jackson's death certificate
Timeline of Michael Jackson's life
Jackson the hitmaker: 18 No. 1 records
Jackson funeral Panorama
The Jackson family tree
The many faces of Michael Jackson
Fans react to the death of an icon
A look at Jackson's life and legacy
Jackson's loyal fans
Global reaction to Jackson's death
Jackson's will
Guardianship papers filed by Katherine Jackson (6/29/09)
911 call on Michael Jackson (6/25/09)
Latest News
British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Photos

A British TV network has offered the first glimpse of actor Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in an upcoming comedy series.

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming "Urban Myths" series, which it says looks at "remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life."

Fiennes is shown in the preview wearing Jackson's signature hat while seated in a car driven by Elizabeth Taylor, who is played by Stockard Channing. The network says one episode will detail a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

The casting of Fiennes, who is white, as Jackson was criticized when it was announced. Fiennes defended himself to The Associated Press last year, saying the project doesn't promote stereotyping.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.