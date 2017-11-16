Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 9:58 AM EST

'Veep' production halted awaiting Louis-Dreyfus' treatment


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Veep' production halted awaiting Louis-Dreyfus' treatment

Lear, Gordy, Basinger offer Hefner tributes in special issue

Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery

The Latest: Post editor: Call seeking dirt on Moore was fake

'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

NEW YORK (AP) -- A producer of "Veep" says filming of the HBO comedy has been postponed as its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

During an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Frank Rich said production of the new season was awaiting her recovery.

Rich said "the expectation is that we will shoot again," and said that scripts for what had already been announced as the seventh and final season are ready. He said as recently as 10 days earlier Louis-Dreyfus had taken part in a table read for one of the new episodes.

Louis-Dreyfus posted word of her illness on social media in September, just days after winning her sixth Emmy Award for her portrayal of former POTUS Selina Meyer. Before "Veep," she starred in the hit comedy "Seinfeld."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.