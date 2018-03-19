Eagle Herald











Mar 19, 4:47 PM EDT

Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists


NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper is planning a slumber party for young activists pushing for action on gun control

Klepper plans to host Thursday's episode of his show, "The Opposition," from a living room of a private home in Bethesda, Maryland. That's where young people are gathering in preparation for Saturday's March For Our Lives on Washington to oppose gun violence.

Klepper took special interest in the issue even before he began hosting the show last fall. He did several stories on gun control when he was part of "The Daily Show."

He plans to stay in character, as a right-wing conspiracy theorist, as he interviews the activists. His show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

